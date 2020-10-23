Speaker Pelosi freaks out when a reporter asks her about Hunter

Speaker Pelosi freaked out when a reporter asked her about Hunter’s laptop. She refused to answer. How does she and other Democrats get away with not answering? Imagine if Don Jr. was the one with the laptop?

“Madam Speaker, the serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden have been raised in recent days,” a reporter began during Pelosi’s news conference, but the journalist was cut off before she could finish her question.

“I’m sorry, I’m not answering your questions, OK,” Pelosi replied, attempting to call on another reporter before waving a hand in the air. “We’re talking about the coronavirus. I don’t have all day for questions — that’s what we’re taking now.”

The laptop is confirmed. It’s real and the media keeps pretending it isn’t. The FBI confirmed that they have Hunter’s laptop and it is tied to a money laundering investigation. It also involves the Democratic candidate for president.

Watch:

Pelosi snaps at a reporter asking about the Hunter Biden revelations: "I’m not answering those questions… we’re talking about the coronavirus."pic.twitter.com/EMu8SOrrCT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2020