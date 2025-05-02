As Carney Goes NetZero, Alberta Talks About Independence

President Trump thinks Liberal Mark Carney is a very nice gentleman. He said Mr. Carney called him yesterday and said Let’s make a deal. Carney’s coming to the White House shortly. Trump thinks the conservative candidate hated him more.

It’s a terrible deal for Canada. Carney is going full-bore net-zero on the climate.

Hey Canada, elbows up dumbasses! If your goal was to piss off Trump by voting Liberal, it just backfired. And to top it all off, you’re all stuck with the same government that caused a decade of financial hardship and record corruption. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XBt9PYnITX — Tokyo Rosie (@RosieRocks29) May 1, 2025

Carney will punish companies that don’t work to end climate change. They should come to the United States like Brookfield.

Mark Carney’s blind trust investment company, Brookfield, announced yesterday that it plans to invest in U.S. manufacturing operations due to Trump’s tariffs. This is days after he became Prime Minister.

GLOBAL WARMING: Canada is cooked. New Canadian PM Mark Carney says that he’s going to punish companies who don’t work to end climate change. pic.twitter.com/V2Q1TU4Od6 — @amuse (@amuse) May 1, 2025

Carney says they’ll make a lot of money off NetZero. He says it’s the future. Carney has specific targets this year and in 2030. People need to know that he built the most powerful climate finance cartel in the world.

Independence for beautiful, oil-rich, conservative Alberta? The Separatism movement is gaining traction.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sounds like she might be willing to secede. Ottawa has abused Alberta. They strangle them with regulations because they have the fossil fuels Ottawa hates.

It’s going to get a lot worse now.

Danielle Smith—premier of Alberta, Canada—calls new Canadian PM Mark Carney “a whole new level of climate zealot and eco-extremist”. pic.twitter.com/lARC968Yep — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 2, 2025

We want Alberta!

If Alberta indeed does secede from Canada and joins the United States. The blue parts of Canada will implode and should be left to their own devices. We don’t want them their politics and the Muslims they have hoarded in their country. No freaking way. pic.twitter.com/T2VM8hMcvl — (@MAGA_X_Times) May 1, 2025

Premier Smith made these comments in March to a conservative group.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has strong words for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party. pic.twitter.com/9UgssCmbGk — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 29, 2025

Alberta is talking about independence for its province. It isn’t necessarily talking about becoming a 51st state, but the US would treat it as an independent nation.

Alberta Moves Closer to Independence as U.S. Officials Signal Support Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn’t holding back. Her government just lowered the threshold needed to trigger a referendum on Alberta separatism, down from 600,000 to just 177,000 signatures. “Albertans are… pic.twitter.com/QUnSZaEryN — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) May 2, 2025

Jordan Peterson thinks Canada is doomed. I pray that isn’t true. It’s a wonderful country, but leftists ruin everything. People never learn.

Jordan Peterson explains why Canada is doomed under Mark Carney. pic.twitter.com/fzecXjq2AZ — Hooded Claw (@HoodedClaw1974) May 2, 2025

