As Carney Goes NetZero, Alberta Talks About Independence

By
M Dowling
-
1
48

President Trump thinks Liberal Mark Carney is a very nice gentleman. He said Mr. Carney called him yesterday and said Let’s make a deal. Carney’s coming to the White House shortly. Trump thinks the conservative candidate hated him more.

It’s a terrible deal for Canada. Carney is going full-bore net-zero on the climate.

Carney will punish companies that don’t work to end climate change. They should come to the United States like Brookfield.

Mark Carney’s blind trust investment company, Brookfield, announced yesterday that it plans to invest in U.S. manufacturing operations due to Trump’s tariffs. This is days after he became Prime Minister.

Carney says they’ll make a lot of money off NetZero. He says it’s the future. Carney has specific targets this year and in 2030. People need to know that he built the most powerful climate finance cartel in the world.

Independence for beautiful, oil-rich, conservative Alberta? The Separatism movement is gaining traction.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sounds like she might be willing to secede. Ottawa has abused Alberta. They strangle them with regulations because they have the fossil fuels Ottawa hates.

It’s going to get a lot worse now.

We want Alberta!

Premier Smith made these comments in March to a conservative group.

Alberta is talking about independence for its province. It isn’t necessarily talking about becoming a 51st state, but the US would treat it as an independent nation.

Jordan Peterson thinks Canada is doomed. I pray that isn’t true. It’s a wonderful country, but leftists ruin everything. People never learn.


