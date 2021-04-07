Absolute Truth by Mike Lindell









The Sentinel is a Leftist apostate and we are proud of it. We believe in God, our country, our military, our police, freedom, and apple pie. We have been demonized by the fact-checkers for giving a voice to those who say the election was fraudulent. That is the only thing we’ve done differently since we were green-lighted and are now attacked.

We believe in free speech, and no one will deter us.

So, here is ‘Absolute Truth,’ a video by Mike Lindell discussing what he believes is absolute proof that the 2020 election was illegal.

