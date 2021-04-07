Nancy says ignore Republican “ridiculousness,” all’s well at the border









Speaker Pelosi, an old red diaper baby, says comments by Republicans about the border is “ridiculousness.” Don’t be crazy conservatives. We must believe that it’s “ridiculousness” to be concerned about a quarter of a million or more anonymous people flooding our border each month.

Pelosi says “we’re on a good path with Joe Biden at the border.”

Sure. And all those MS-13 pouring in, oh, well. Nothing to see here. Did you know that we have thousands of the cannibal cartel living here? They eat their victims. But, all’s well at the border. We also had those four terrorists caught at the border. No problem. All’s well, baby.

If you still think that Nancy Pelosi makes an ounce of sense, there is nothing we can do for you and you are hopeless.

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi dismisses record-breaking immigration crisis: “we’re on a good path at the border”https://t.co/h58jZKoXmy pic.twitter.com/ozdqxj9Afs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2021

All you woke people who are in lala land, wake the Hell up. Pelosi is nuts and all is not well at the border. We are letting in millions of anonymous people and some will be criminals and terrorists. That’s a catastrophe. People will die.

Related