“Absolutely Vile Nonsense from a Pathetic Dotard” ~ Ben Shapiro

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” said a very confused Joe Biden.

Can you imagine a member of the party of Jim Crow — a so-called President — making these comments? George Wallace was a Democrat. Bull Connor was a Democrat. Jefferson Davis was a Democrat. Abe Lincoln was the first Republican.

Who wrote this ridiculous speech?

Biden makes no sense. How dare Democrats stick us with this dangerous fool.

Absolutely vile nonsense from a pathetic dotard https://t.co/57iyGET6xd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 11, 2022

