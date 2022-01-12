As the US sends $300 Million to Taliban, Inflation Soars

Biden is sending $300,000,000 to the Taliban terrorists. Apparently, making them the best equipped military in the region wasn’t enough. As this is going on, inflation soared to 7.1% in December, the highest in forty years. That’s the Feds’ number. It’s actually much higher.

Inflation rose at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in December, as rapid price gains fueled consumer fears about the economy and sent President Biden’s approval rating tumbling.

The consumer price index rose 7.1% in December from a year ago, according to a new Labor Department report released Wednesday, marking the fastest increase since June 1982, when inflation hit 7.1%. The CPI – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – jumped 0.5% in the one-month period from November, Fox Business reports.

Peter Schiff explains in the clip below that inflation is actually 15% — the Feds are lying. If we used the same CPI that we used in the 70s and 80s, this inflation number would be 15%. This is only the tip of the “inflationary iceberg,” Schiff explained.

The Feds forced people to stop working and printed too much money, to simplify.

It looks like the Feds are going to drive up interest rates to alleviate the problem, but raising the rates to about 2% with the inflation at 7% [actually 15%] won’t solve the problem. If they did fight inflation with higher interest rates, it would crush the economy.

We are bleeding and we’re in a gigantic bubble, and headed for hyperflation. Hyperinflation is a gigantic tax.

Watch:

At the same time, our brilliant president is beating the inflation rate in the Western World.

The only policy he has is spend more and turn us into socialists.

Remember what he said on the 7th?

Biden just called Americans’ concerns over inflation “Malarkey” What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/3TNZtZFmoB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2022

Related