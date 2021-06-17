Accused killer gang member set free days after the murder



















Days after B.J. Taylor, a 17-year-old aspiring Olympic athlete, was shot to death in Texas, the accused killer was freed on bond.

The slain Houston teen’s mother and aunt say they can’t understand the judge’s decision and they are afraid for their own lives.

“When I found he actually turned himself in, it gave me a bit of relief. OK, he’s off the streets,” said Taylor’s mother. She and the aunt asked FOX 26 not to disclose their names.

On June 6, police say Taylor was shot to death at a graduation party by 18-year-old Omari Sykes an admitted gang member.

“He chased my baby down like he was an animal, just because he was in a fight,” the victim’s mother claimed.

“He was in the prime of his life,” said Andy Kahan with CrimeStoppers. “That’s the last thing you would think people going to a party you’re not thinking you’re going to get a call and you are at a funeral parlor.”

Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Hilary Unger freed Sykes on a $100,000 bond only a couple of days after the shooting, according to the report.

“Judge Hilary Unger, my heart is so broken right now. You allowed this criminal, this coward, a bond to be set free,” Taylor’s mother said.

“You failed us,” Taylor’s aunt added, referring to the judge. “You’re a failure at your job.”

CEO Joe Del Norte tweeted, “Meet Houston Judge Hilary Unger. She has a long history of releasing criminals who rescind. ‘Texas family slams judge after Omari Sykes suspect in teen’s shooting death freed on bond.’”

