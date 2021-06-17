Reporters’ emails threatening people to lie about Gaetz or get smeared



















Smear merchant ‘reporters’ have called and sent threatening messages to various people asking for vile stories about Rep. Matt Gaetz. They suggest if the person doesn’t come up with something, they too will be smeared.

Rep. Gaetz released the information on Just the News during his podcast. He was accused of killing someone and burying the body, abusing women, having an affair with a 17-year-old, sleeping with men, and so much more.

Gaetz told Solomon it’s all untrue and it’s all anonymous. Alarmingly, Gaetz said the FBI is investigating rumors from reporters.

Mr. Gaetz told John Solomon he has not had sex with minors, never killed anyone, and has not misused money. Gaetz said he regrets his friendship with Mr. Greenberg who has now turned states’ evidence, although he emphasized that he hasn’t done anything wrong that Greenberg can say about him.

People are being smeared because they didn’t come up with a vicious story about Gaetz.

“[T]ime and time again, what a reporter will do is contact someone that maybe I’ve had a relationship with, maybe I haven’t had any relationship with, maybe I’ve only been in the same room with one time,” Gaetz told the John Solomon Reports podcast. “But they’ll say to a person, ‘You know, look, we are going to write your name into a story that will have sex trafficking and Matt Gaetz in the headline unless you provide us some bad information, some embarrassing conduct about Gaetz. And if you do that, well then your name will be protected, your reputation will be protected.’

Go to 24:32:

Listen to this sleazy ‘reporter’ [smear merchant] — Matt Phelan — from the Soros-funded Mother Jones –who wants to talk with a former Matt Gaetz staffer about his former boss sleeping with men and accidentally killing someone as an undergrad:

The Daily Beast is looking for lies as well. YOU CAN READ ALL OF THE EMAILS HERE.

Here is one example of texts exchanged between Jose Pagliery, a reporter at Daily Beast, to a good friend (female) of Matt Gaetz on June 10th, 2021.

