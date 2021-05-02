Romney booed off the stage at the Utah GOP convention

By
M. Dowling
-
1

This is little something to bring cheer to people who dislike Mitt Romney. Here Romney is trying to talk at a GOP convention in Utah. He was booed off the stage.

If he wants to play games, then he needs to suffer the consequences. He tries to get points when he’s with Democrats. Hope he had fun.

