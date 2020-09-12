ActBlue gets half their donations from untraceable unemployed

Data shows that half of 2019 donations to ActBlue came from untraceable ‘unemployed’ donors

Oh, that isn’t suspicious at all.

Two months to go to the election and intelligence is telling us China, Russia, and Iran are trying to interfere in our elections. While this is going on the secretive ActBlue, which funds violent movements like BLM, is taking half of their donations from untraceable, unemployed donors.

ActBlue claims they are retirees but that’s not their voting base.

Data harvested by the Take Back Action Fund and obtained exclusively by Fox News has identified the dangerous loophole in the Democrat fundraising arm, ActBlue.

The donors — half of ActBlue’s donors — claim they are unemployed.

Action Fund President John Pudner questions that.

[ActBlue is sketchy under the best of circumstances.]

“After downloading hundreds of millions of [dollars in] donations to the Take Back Action Fund servers, we were shocked to see that almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals,” Pudner said. “The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes.”

The trend is continuing this year.

Pudner said the large number is a red flag. Some donations may be illicit contributions from foreign interests attempting to impact U.S. elections.

THIS NEXT THING ISN’T SUSPICIOUS, NOT AT ALL

Prior to the virus, when unemployment was low, ActBlue received hundreds of millions of dollars from the unemployed. [Maybe they are unemployed in China?].

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes,” Pudner said, adding that “4.7 million donations from people without a job … raised serious concerns.”

ActBlue, created in 2004, bills itself as a “powerful online fundraising platform available to Democratic candidates and committees, progressive organizations, and nonprofits that share our values for no cost besides a 3.95% processing fee on donations.”

This oddity happens nowhere else.