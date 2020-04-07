Acting Navy Secretary Modly RESIGNS

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has offered to resign and his resignation was accepted.

On Monday, Modly apologized to the sailors for suggesting the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was “too naïve or too stupid” over his handling of the ship’s coronavirus outbreak.

“Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Cozier is naive nor stupid,” Modly had said. “I think, and always believed him to be the opposite. We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is smart and passionate.”

Crozier, a popular naval captain who now has COVID, sent a memo to a large number of Navy leaders urging speedy action to evacuate the ship of 5,000 sailors after 155 crew members aboard the ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, came down with COVID.

Captain Crozier said he was concerned about his men’s safety but he cc’d too many people and the contents were published. He sent it to so many people, it had to know it would go out. Modly then fired the captain, following up with the attack on his character, and, later, an apology.

President Trump told the press in the White House on Tuesday that he planned to get involved.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Caif., insisted that Modly be removed from his post.

“Acting Secretary Modly’s actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops,” Pelosi said.