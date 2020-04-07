Chicago mayor signs an EO to give virus free stuff to illegal immigrants

Far-left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) signed an executive order to ensure that refugee and illegal immigrant communities have equal access to benefits and services provided by the city, including COVID-19 disaster relief.

“This order is more than just an official decree, it is a statement of our values as a city and as Americans,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “Since COVID-19 first reached our city’s doorstep, we have been working around the clock to ensure all our residents are secure and supported, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who are among the most vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic.”

“Here in Chicago, saying ‘we are all in this together’ means that during this crisis, no one gets left out and no one gets left behind,” she added.

Illegal aliens will be eligible for COVID-19 Housing Assistance Grant program and online resources offered through Chicago public schools for students.

The Chicago officials are praising the move.

Lightfoot’s executive order declares that “services provided or administered by the City of Chicago are accessible to all residents, regardless of birth country or current citizenship status,” including the following:

Establishing the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Grant program, which provides disaster relief aid for the housing costs faced by individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

Offering online Enrichment Learning Resources through Chicago Public Schools for all students at all levels, so that each student, regardless of immigration status, can continue to pursue a top-notch education; and

Starting a $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund to provide small businesses with disaster relief cash flow during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is available to any entrepreneur, including immigrant business owners.

Some of this is paid for with federal taxpayer dollars to be used for people who broke our laws.