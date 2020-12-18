General Flynn lists options: Trump could seize voting machines or rerun the election in swing states

Retired general Michael Flynn said Thursday that President Donald Trump has options regarding the hotly contested presidential election. For example, President Trump could seize voting machines and use “military capabilities” to rerun the election in key battleground states.

Flynn, who is a supporter of Trump’s claims of election fraud, made his comments to Newsmax in an interview. He doesn’t know if the president will pursue these options. However, he said Trump needs to “plan for every eventuality because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our election to go the way it is.”

”He could immediately on his order seize every single one of these machines around the country on his order. He could also order, within the swing states, if he wanted to. He could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. It’s not unprecedented,” Flynn told the outlet.

He also clarified his position around the imposition of martial law, saying he isn’t calling for it, noting that “we have a constitutional process … that has to be followed.”

Watch:

OTHER OPTIONS

Fielding questions about what, at this stage, can be done, given that numerous legal challenges brought by the Trump campaign have been dismissed and the Electoral College has already voted, giving Biden 306 electoral votes, Navarro said, “with every day that goes by, it becomes more complicated” and “options narrow.”

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, in a recent interview with The Epoch Times, said there’s still time for state legislatures to convene in special sessions and authorize alternate slates of electors. This could pave the way for the joint session of Congress, when it convenes on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes, to declare Trump president for a second term.