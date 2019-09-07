Acting USCIS Director Moves to Tighten Work Authorization for Fraudsters

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has publicly announced a new proposal to change the 30-day wait limit for work authorization to [fake and real] asylum seekers already living in the U.S.

They want to extend it so they can sort through and eliminate the grifters or those who might think they are eligible for asylum due to misinformation.

“Established before 9/11, this processing timeline does not reflect the operational realities USCIS currently faces when adjudicating employment authorization applications,” USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said in a prepared statement.

“Our first priority as an agency is to safeguard the integrity of our nation’s legal immigration system from those who seek to exploit or abuse it.”

It is impossible now with the numbers coming in to properly screen applicants, even though they’ve been cut from 144,000 in one month to about 80,000. It’s also too many people for them to reasonably be considered legitimate asylum seekers. Few of them are legit. This mass migration and fake claims of asylum are pushed by the U.N., communists in this country, open borders groups, and foreign organizations to destroy our asylum system.

Once the seekers get the work permit, they’re here to stay, including the grifters and the misinformed who think asylum and open borders are a right.

Cuccinelli said the new proposal “allows us to conduct the kind of systematic vetting and identity verification procedures expected of an agency charged with protecting national security.”

Cuccinelli is the right man for this job which is why the left hates him.