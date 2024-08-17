Active Shooters Were at San Antonio Air Force Base This Morning

By
M DOWLING
Security Forces with the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas were forced to Return Fire this morning allegedly against several Armed Individuals who Opened Fire on the Main Gate to the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex around roughly 4:30 am.

“There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat,” spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said, noting that the suspect or suspects did not try to breach the gates.

San Antonio police officers also arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation, Antosh said.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

It is unclear how many shooters were involved and how many times they fired upon the base.

The latest information says there is no threat to the base, suggesting it has nothing to do with terrorism.

We don’t know who or why, but it’s not likely due to our open borders, but it soon will be. Biden-Harris wants to get us all killed.

 


