Active Shooters Were at San Antonio Air Force Base This Morning

Security Forces with the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas were forced to Return Fire this morning allegedly against several Armed Individuals who Opened Fire on the Main Gate to the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex around roughly 4:30 am.

“There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat,” spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said, noting that the suspect or suspects did not try to breach the gates.

San Antonio police officers also arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation, Antosh said.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

It is unclear how many shooters were involved and how many times they fired upon the base.

BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTERS target JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio TX, attempting to gain entry through main gate, security forces return fire.

pic.twitter.com/adKOB1uBHh — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 17, 2024

#BREAKING Active Shooters at JBSA at Chapman training annex is under a complete lockdown at least two shooters somehow got onto the base Joint Base San Antonio⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6b6QVcGXml — Todd Paron (@tparon) August 17, 2024

The latest information says there is no threat to the base, suggesting it has nothing to do with terrorism.

