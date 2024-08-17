Harris Can Charge & Bankrupt People with “the Swipe of Her Pen”

Kamala has a pen and phone strategy similar to that of Barack Obama. With the swipe of her pen, Kamala learned she could arrest and charge someone, possibly costing them money they didn’t have and even the person’s job.

Here she is describing how she can ruin lives with the ‘swipe of a pen’:

“I learned that with the swipe of my pen, I could charge someone with the lowest level offense. And because of the swipe of my pen, that person could be arrested; they could sit in jail for at least 48 hours, could lose time from work and their family, and maybe lose their job. They’d have to come out of their own pocket to help hire a lawyer. They’d lose standing in their community.

“All because of the swipe of my pen.

“Weeks later, I could dismiss the charges, but their life would be forever changed.

“So I learned at a very young age the power to impact real human beings.”

Her point was that President Trump doesn’t understand what it means to have power. She said the “greatest measure of her strength is who you lift up.”

The problem with that is she didn’t live those words. She threw young blacks and whites too, but mostly blacks in prison for long terms over low-level beefs.

Power hungry Kamala Harris describing how she can ruin lives with the ‘swipe of a pen’:

“I learned that with the swipe of my pen, I could charge someone with the lowest level offense. And because of the swipe of my pen, that person could be arrested, they could sit in jail for at… pic.twitter.com/AX7HQEYhOB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 16, 2024

UNFAIR AND UNJUST

Kamala prosecuted the innocent at the behest of donors in the baby parts case and then hid the videos of the horrific crimes committed, and it only took a swipe of her pen.

She stole Nina Simone’s estate with the swipe of a pen.

When Harris was San Francisco’s district attorney in 2010, she was condemned by a judge for staying silent about a police laboratory technician who had been accused of stealing drugs and “intentionally sabotaging” her work. She never warned the defense attorneys.

In 2014, the California attorney general’s office (during her tenure as attorney general) opposed the release of nonviolent inmates. She opposed on the grounds that “prisons would lose an important labor pool.”

In a piece for Reason, Elizabeth Nolan Brown listed some of the times that Harris was found arguing in favor of convictions that any reasonable person might be concerned had been wrongfully decided. She had that pen handy.

Harris pushed to uphold a 28-year-to-life sentence for a man named Daniel Larsen for possession of a concealed weapon, even though, as New York Times writer Lara Bazelon writes, “there was compelling evidence of his innocence” and “his trial lawyer was incompetent.”

Kevin Cooper was an inmate on death row whose trial had been influenced, Bazelon writes, “by racism and corruption.” Harris initially opposed his bid to prove his innocence through DNA testing, relenting only after his case too went viral.

TULSI GABBARD’S BEAT DOWN

Everyone can remember Tulsi Gabbard’s beat down of Harris during the debates.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) at the beginning of her debate with Harris. Gabbard told Harris she owed the men who suffered under her reign an apology.

Harris says she’s proud of her record, “but I am deeply concerned about this record,” said Gabbard. “There are too many examples to cite, but…she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep a cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Tulsi even addressed Kamala’s corruption after the debate:

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard criticized Senator Kamala Harris for her record as California’s attorney general, after the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit. More from the #DemDebate: https://t.co/dk74nbhFEE pic.twitter.com/YRAOj9RtOw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2019