Dem Rep trolls Catholic bishops: “I dare you to deny me Communion”



















Far-left Democrat from California, Rep. Ted Lieu, publicly threatened Catholic bishops Friday to deny him Communion for supporting contraception, abortion, same-sex marriage and all the other church tenets he disagrees with.

Lieu responded to news that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians, like President Joe Biden, may be denied Communion.

“Dear USCCB,” Lieu tweeted. “I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception -A woman’s right to choose -Treatments for infertility -The right for people to get a divorce -The right of same sex marriage.”

So what will he do? Take away their tax-free status? Beat up the priest? What? Why doesn’t he just find another church that lets people kill the unborn to the moment of birth?

-The right of same sex marriage Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion. https://t.co/bUmiyJ8TtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021

