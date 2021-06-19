Dem Rep trolls Catholic bishops: “I dare you to deny me Communion”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Far-left Democrat from California, Rep. Ted Lieu, publicly threatened Catholic bishops Friday to deny him Communion for supporting contraception, abortion, same-sex marriage and all the other church tenets he disagrees with.

Lieu responded to news that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians, like President Joe Biden, may be denied Communion.

“Dear USCCB,” Lieu tweeted. “I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception -A woman’s right to choose -Treatments for infertility -The right for people to get a divorce -The right of same sex marriage.”

So what will he do? Take away their tax-free status? Beat up the priest? What? Why doesn’t he just find another church that lets people kill the unborn to the moment of birth?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply