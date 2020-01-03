Imminent! Soleimani Was About to Unleash “Holy Hell” on Americans & Allies

THE IMMINENT ATTACKS

Senator Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Judiciary and sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, was on Fox & Friends this morning to say the U.S. killed the most powerful man in Iran short of the Ayatollah.

Graham was briefed by the President last night.

This targeting of Soleimani was to stop “attacks yet to come.” The “intelligence” was very strong. The General was “orchestrating” attacks in the region. The U.S. attack was a “defensive attack” and the it was “preemptive,” aimed at preventing more attacks. Soleimani is dead today, not because of past attacks, but because he miscalculated what the President would do about “future attacks.”

The attacks they were planning were real and the President saved hundreds of American lives and our allies, Graham said. They “were about to unleash holy hell on the region.”

No one wants it to go bad and Iranians need to know what comes next, Graham said. He believes their economic engine is next — their oil refineries.

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSE

President Trump tweeted an image of an American flag late Thursday amid reports that an airstrike had killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.

Trump’s tweet came around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night and was not accompanied by any text. The president sent the message after reports from Iraqi state television said that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, had been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon later said that Trump directed the strike against Soleimani, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad.”



Before 8 a.m. this morning, in a knock to the former administration, the President tweeted, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.” He was referencing the appalling Nuclear Deal which allowed Iran to get the bomb over the course of a decade while the U.S. and other nations poured money into their coffers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained that there was an imminent attack about to take place. He couldn’t go into detail at this time, but added this was a defensive strike.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani "saved American lives." Pompeo said earlier this morning the decision to eliminate Soleimani was in response to "imminent threats to American lives."

IRAQIS ARE DANCING IN THE STREETS

Iraqis are dancing in the streets while Democrats bewail the death of terrorist Soleimani.

Iraqis Dancing In The Streets For Freedom Courtesy @SecPompeo Thankful For #PresidentTrump

Iraqis Dancing In The Streets For Freedom Courtesy @SecPompeo Thankful For #PresidentTrump

Taking Out #Soleimani Who Killed Hundreds Of Iraqis