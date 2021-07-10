Adam Corolla responds to ODNI’s diverse shutterstock staff



















On July 8th, the ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) tried to pass off a fake image of their diverse office staff on the cover of one of their annual reports. They were caught when Luke Thompson found the original photo on Shutterstock, named “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby”. As if that wasn’t enough, they morphed a woman in a wheelchair and a blind man with a seeing-eye dog into the photo.

Tucker picked it up last night and had a montage of the Dem kooks claiming ‘diversity is our strength.’ He brought Adam Corolla on to discuss and joke about it. We’d like to share the segment with you.

Watch:

The intel community is pathetic. They’re often dishonest fakes, as fake as this photo.

DNI Haines statement on the release of the 2020 Annual Demographic Report. pic.twitter.com/gsmqzPDq9Q — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) July 8, 2021

