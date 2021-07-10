CCP is collecting DNA from women worldwide



















Chinese gene company selling prenatal tests around the world developed them in collaboration with the country’s military and is using them to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations, a Reuters review of scientific papers and company statements found.

What could go wrong?

China, the Maoists who want to rule the world, are collecting DNA from millions of women around the world. This is the country that sent people infected with COV around the world while not letting them travel within China. They also lied about the contagion.

“Improving population equality” is their goal and that sounds like eliminating the people who don’t meet their demands. China is a racial purity government that could easily surpass anything Hitler came up with.

China once said they will “hang us with the rope they sold us.”

Watch:

