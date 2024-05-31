Adam Kinzinger’s Vile Response to Justify His Bad Choices

The truth does not require a majority to prevail, ladies and gentlemen. The truth is its own power. The truth will out. Never forget that. ~ Rush Limbaugh

Adam Kinzinger happily related the consequences of Trump becoming a convicted felon – he can’t vote for himself or get security clearance.

Adam Kinzinger is true to form and thinks he is somehow vindicated by a corrupt communist-Democrat judge, corrupt communist prosecutors who vowed to get Trump and a jury pulled from an 89% far-left Democrat base.

The judge probably gets kickbacks through his daughter. Alvin Bragg is one of the Soros toadies, and some of the prosecutors came from the DOJ.

Throughout the trial, the judge acted like a prosecutor and gave jury instructions that required a guilty verdict. That’s the only excuse this jury needed. Undoubtedly, the two leftist lawyers on the jury didn’t help. The jurors who get their news from WaPo, the NY Times, LA Times, and TikTok were probably biased.

Kinzinger claims he’s Republican as he kicks Donald Trump around some more.

The GOP attacks everyone but the felon. Trump now ineligible to vote, own a firearm, or get a security clearance. The jury did its duty pic.twitter.com/9NhMG31liX — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) May 30, 2024

