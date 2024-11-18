Adam Schiff Continues to Lie About Russia Collusion

By
M DOWLING
-
1
20

Adam Schiff lied for years about evidence of Russia collusion in Trump’s campaign. It was a complete lie, not an “overstatement,” as Schiff says in the interview below.

During Trump’s first term, Schiff went on TV repeatedly to say he had proof of Russian collusion, and he never produced any evidence. The Mueller report also had no evidence.

Schiff is still lying, and why not? His party’s furthest left voters keep rewarding him with re-election and now a senatorial position.

He’s the party liar and we expect he will be very active during Trump’s term of office.

Declassified documents expose Barack Obama.


