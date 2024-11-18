Adam Schiff Continues to Lie About Russia Collusion

Adam Schiff lied for years about evidence of Russia collusion in Trump’s campaign. It was a complete lie, not an “overstatement,” as Schiff says in the interview below.

During Trump’s first term, Schiff went on TV repeatedly to say he had proof of Russian collusion, and he never produced any evidence. The Mueller report also had no evidence.

Schiff is still lying, and why not? His party’s furthest left voters keep rewarding him with re-election and now a senatorial position.

He’s the party liar and we expect he will be very active during Trump’s term of office.

Adam Schiff is STILL pushing the fake Russian collusion narrative pic.twitter.com/07LXRfpNs8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2024

Declassified documents expose Barack Obama.

And here it is, DECLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, BARACK OBAMA personally authorized one of the greatest criminal conspiracies in United States history, the Russian Collusion hoax. To TIE Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization and Donald J.… https://t.co/d69yrNxK0W pic.twitter.com/VUQrgVaJPP — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) November 16, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email