The House won 220 Republican seats in the US House. The Tran-Steel race is painfully close.

The slim margin in the Tran-Steel race with Tran leading represents a dramatic shift from earlier counts when Steel led by as many as 11,363 votes days after the election.

Republicans are accusing Democrats of stealing the election. However, Democrats say both Orange and Los Angeles counties are following standard vote-counting procedures. No counting took place Sunday, with both counties scheduled to resume processing remaining ballots on Monday. Election officials have not disclosed the total number of outstanding ballots.

Tran has overtaken Steel by 36 votes.

