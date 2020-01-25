Adam Schiff Even Lied When He Said ‘Truth Matters’

I regret to say that the lead impeachment manager for the Democrats is a congenital liar. Case by case, point by point, like an army of Russian trolls, Adam Schiff is driven to mislead, and to trap his followers and fellow Democrats in a web of deceit and manufactured evidence.

His lies aren’t accidental or without purpose. Clearly, Adam Schiff is on an important mission.

Even his words, “Truth matters,” are to mislead. He lied about that. It doesn’t matter to him at all.

To Mislead Is In His Nature and It’s With Purpose

Adam Schiff lied when he read the transcript in his own words as if they were the President’s, and there was a good reason. The Chair of the Intelligence Committee wanted the viewers to think that is what the President said or, at least, meant. He made a thought crime into a real crime.

California’s Rep. Schiff lied about the whistleblower, but that wasn’t innocent. It was to protect his involvement with the whistleblower prior to the whistleblower (leaker) filing a complaint against the President. That complaint started the Ukraine-Trump collusion tale.

When he lied about Ukrainian involvement, it had a beneficial effect. It covered up the Democrats attempted interference in the election via a Democrat contractor, Alexandra Chalupa. It protected the Bidens to say it was a proven conspiracy theory. Usually, for something to be ‘proven,’ there is an investigation first.

Schiff promoted a lie at least twice about Ukrainian soldiers dying as a result of military aid being withheld. But the aid was never actually withheld. There is a one-year lag time for aid dispersals, as confirmed by the Dems’ own impeachment witnesses, William Taylor and George Kent. Schiff benefitted from lying. he knew that the death of soldiers due to President malfeasance makes the President a party to murder.

Raheem Kassem pointed out that Schiff even lies about Churchill quotes. Schiff said, “Churchill once said there’s nothing worse than allies except having no allies.” Churchill didn’t say that. He said, “There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them.” The misleading quote supports Schiff’s contention that Trump has destroyed our relations with all our allies.

For years, Schiff insisted he had the evidence proving Russia-Trump collusion, and, as Mueller’s report shows, he didn’t. Schiff never apologized and has instead doubled down, returning to false allegations of Russia-Trump collusion. He doesn’t have evidence of Ukraine collusion now either but saying so to those who will support him without question solidifies his base support.

THE SCHIFF LIE EXPOSED BY POLITICO

One of his most recent lies, exposed by Politico, wasn’t an innocent mistake, as Politico suggests to protect Schiff. It was about an unnecessarily redacted name and an opportunity to claim it was the Ukraine President. All the while, Schiff knew it was not since he had the unredacted memo. He likely redacted it himself.

The Story

Giuliani and Parnas exchanged test messages to set up meetings with important people in Ukraine. House Democrats picked out one text they said was “incriminating.” In it, Parnas was “trying to get us mr Z.”

Schiff claimed they were trying to land a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky. That would have shown they were trying to meet with him before the President even spoke with President Zelensky. The benefit was to bolster the impeachment case. Republicans know the truth but the Schiff show isn’t for them, it’s for the TV viewers and the media.

The Mr. Z was not Mr. Zelensky but rather a Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. Schiff or someone tied to him manipulated the evidence by blacking out Zlockevsky’s name, most certainly wittingly.

The issue arose when Schiff (D-Calif.) sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week summarizing a trove of evidence from Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. In one section of the letter, Schiff claims that Parnas “continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky,” citing a specific text message exchange where Parnas tells Giuliani: “trying to get us mr Z.” The remainder of the exchange — which was attached to Schiff’s letter — was redacted.

But an unredacted version of the exchange shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: “mr Z answers my brother.” That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky.

The word document contains a series of questions and answers, but doesn’t identify who is doing the asking or answering. Yet the questions center on the hiring practices at Burisma, while the responses include statements such as “we wanted to build Burisma as [an] international company” and “we also thought it would help in Ukraine to have strong international board figures,” which seems to point to Zlochevsky — not the Ukrainian president — as the respondent.

Politico falsely states that it was a legitimate error. It could not have been. The redacted portion hides the name Zlockevsky. There was no reason whatsoever to redact it except to lie and get another soundbite out to their followers. It was manufactured evidence.

Watch Schiff claim Truth matters:

Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office. Because he will always choose his own personal interest over our national interest. Because in America, right matters. Truth matters. If not, no Constitution can protect us. If not, we are lost. pic.twitter.com/USfx6v9KsT — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 24, 2020

REP. LEE ZELDIN POINTED TO A FEW OF HIS LIES

I was on the Senate floor this evening for the #SchiffShow road show & it was hard to keep up with all of the spin, misleading & outright lies. Is the media ready to fact check Schiff on any of this or is his nonsense just the media’s new Talking Points to blindly adopt? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 25, 2020