Hirono says Dems wanting to impeach Trump from day 1 ia a “weird conspiracy theory”

Crazy Mazie, the strange senator from Hawaii, thinks that claims Democrats wanted to impeach the President from day one is “some kind of a weird conspiracy theory.” She added that the President thinking Ukraine interfered in the election was a conspiracy theory.

There is actually proof that Ukraine interfered and two men are in prison in Ukraine for interfering. Then there is Ms. Chalupa, the Democrat operative. There are also audio recordings.

Watch Mazie:

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono says the idea that Democrats have been out to get Trump from day one is a conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/6lHSnpNq5A — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 23, 2020

As for the Democrats out to get Trump, they were (thankfully, we have video now):

Chuck Schumer revved up a crowd at the West Indian Day parade in 2018, telling them ‘the sooner the better’ when people in the crowd asked him when Democrats would impeach the President.

Before the inauguration, Maxine Waters began her sometimes weekly ‘Impeach 45’ rant.

Al Green threatened Articles of Impeachment soon after the election. By November 2017, he introduced Articles, along with five other Democrats. Fifty-eight Democrats voted for it.

As for the media, nineteen minutes after the President was inaugurated, the Washington Post appeared with the headline, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”

Watch the media rant about it in 2017: