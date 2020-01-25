CBS & Adam Schiff are the only ones who used the phrase ‘Heads on a Pike’

Adam Schiff pulled a Harry Reid-like stunt yesterday by repeating gossip that is meant to hurt the President but has no basis in fact. Reid famously accused then-candidate Mitt Romney of having money overseas and not paying taxes. His information came from some friend allegedly. After the election, when the truth was exposed, Reid said, He didn’t win, did he?

Schiff did essentially the same thing for the same reason. He repeated unverified gossip from an alleged anonymous confidant of President Trump’s that the President warned GOP senators that “your head will be on a pike” if they convict him in the Senate impeachment trial.

Schiff made the comment during his closing remarks: “CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said that GOP senators were warned: Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”

Why didn’t CBS poll the senators? Because they didn’t want to know the answer?

NO, THAT’S NOT TRUE

Senate Republicans — including potential swing-voters — expressed outrage Friday after lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., referred in his closing remarks at President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial to a report that GOP members were told they’d face dire consequences if they voted to convict the president.

“CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said that key senators were warned, ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.’ I don’t know if that’s true,” Schiff said — while trying to persuade his Senate colleagues to vote with “moral courage” rather than in their political self-interest.

Several senators went on record objecting to Schiff’s comment.

Republicans were angry and immediately rebutted his gossip.

Republican Senator James Lankford told reporters afterward: “That is completely, totally false. All of us were shaking our heads, like where did that story come from? And Adam Schiff just kept saying it. The whole room was visibly upset on our side of it. That’s insulting and demeaning.”

Senator John Barrasso told reporters that, “No Republican Senator has been told that.”

Barrasso pointed out that Adam Schiff has a well-documented history of lying, so this latest fabrication is not surprising. “What he has proven to all of us is that he is capable of falsehoods, that he would tell it to the country when every one of us knows it’s not true,” Barrasso said.

Senator Barrasso said Schiff “offended every Republican senator” by repeating that unverified gossip.

The deceptive representative from California doesn’t care what Republicans think and know.

HE WAS SPEAKING TO THESE PEOPLE

Schiff wasn’t speaking to Republicans or to truth. He was speaking to these people, hate-filled people, who are making #HeadsonaPike trend today:

