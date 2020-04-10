Scandalous cover-up of those bad charts that shut down the USA

The projections for the virus and the subsequent shutdown from the data were wildly off base. They were the basis for this national lockdown.
Remember when you hear that social distancing and other measures are why the projections are now being revised down that the key U.S. data models assumed full social distancing. So, the modelers can’t honestly say social distancing is why the models were wrong.
The initial study that sent the global media into a frenzy came from the Imperial College of London. It predicted that coronavirus lockdowns would persist for up to 18 months and that 500,000 people would die in the U.K. and up to 2 million in the U.S.
It was a hysterical worst-case scenario with no lockdown.
Neither the White House nor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ever looked to the Imperial College study as an authority. Instead, coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci looked to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) funded by Bill Gates.
The IMHE number has also fluctuated scandalously. The key model the U.S. used collapsed and the excuse we hear is that social distancing is lowering the numbers. That’s not true.
Alex Berenson points out on Twitter, with a screenshot data updated by IHME on April 1, the original April 2 model explicitly “assum[ed] full social distancing through May 2020.”
Social distancing had nothing to do with their models being wrong. They assumed that and still got it totally, staggeringly, stunningly wrong!
Proof: pic.twitter.com/4x1TMSEEg9
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020
It’s not that social distancing is changing the models, it’s that the assumptions which created the model were wrong and are continually adjusted to fit the reality. It’s a cover-up. The models are predicting nothing.
THE CRAZY MODELS
Social distancing does help but has nothing to do with their erroneous models being wrong. They are wrong because their assumptions were WRONG!
On March 31st, we were told 100,000 to 240,000 people will die by August without social distancing.
On April 2, two revisions (on April 5 and 8) showed the IMHE model produced by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation were remarkably inaccurate. All of the predictions were stunningly wrong
The first revision on April 8 and the April 5 revision show the staggering uselessness of the IHME’s crystal ball approach.
On April 2, IHME was telling us cumulative COVID-19 deaths could reach as high as approximately 178,000. The upper range was also reduced on April 5 to about 136,000.
By April 5, the projection of likely deaths had plunged 12 percent in just three days, 93,531 to 81,766.
The April 5 model predicted that by the 5th, New York would need about 24,000 hospital beds, including 6,000 ICU beds. In fact, the model was off by a third — New York had 16,479 hospitalized COVID patients, 4,376 that were in ICU.
On April 8, the projected cumulative deaths were slashed to 60,145 (with the upper range again cut, to about 126,000). That is, in less than a week, the model proved to be off by more than 33 percent.
By April 8, IHME reduced the total number of hospital beds it had predicted would be needed nationally by a remarkable 166,890 — down to 95,202 from the 262,092 it had predicted less than a week earlier (i.e., it was nearly two-thirds off). The ICU projection over that same week was cut in half: to 19,816 on April 8, down from 39,727 on April 2. The projected need for ventilators also fell by nearly half, to 16,845 from 31,782.
This year, CDC believes 24,000 to 63,000 will die from the flu. No one cares enough about those people to destroy the economy.
SOCIAL DISTANCING WAS FINE, NOW START DUMPING IT
The virus is bad and no one is saying it isn’t. Social distancing probably made a big difference (although it doesn’t explain California. They appear to have had the disease in the Fall). However, we’ve been terrorized into draconian restrictions. Those do not fit the crime—the virus.
No more models. Look at reality and open up the government – SOON!
Where is Congress in this? Why they went back on vacation with the virus as an excuse. Even the Supremes took off. The only one working really is our unpaid President and his task force. Schumer and Pelosi call in to make demands as they all plot ways to spend $5 trillion this month.
Also, keep in mind that this is the same fraudulent modeling that is used for climate change by the very people who can’t get tomorrow’s weather correct. These are people who would have us turn over our society and our economy to socialists/communists who hope to return us to 1880 emissions — all based on models.
SHORT CLIP WORTH WATCHING
This a planned attempt to change our country into a Socialist country based on rulers of agencies of experts.
Remember when Dr. Faustus (Fauci) was 100% wrong about the AIDS epidemic?
Good times.
So the many of us out here who felt deep down that this frenzy was all bullshit, are vindicated.
Now for this to find it’s way in front of Trump.
He can still have Fauci up there with him… with duck tape over his mouth.
We are vindicated.
Trump knows a lot about this, he was conned.
And Trump doesn’t like being conned.
The models are Wrong because the semantics are wrong. The general population aren’t social distancing, they are in confined isolation and is being rigidly enforced in certain areas by means of a police state. The “ones” who Are social distancing are the “essential” workers, the grocery stores, take-out places, and even construction companies. With all those still ‘working’ to maintain the needs of the public there hasn’t been any stories about any outbreaks in That population by those actually following social distancing. That’s why it is getting quite irritating hearing Dr. Birx, the Scarf Queen, constantly using that term. You can tell where they are coming from by Fauci’s statement:
“If back to normal means acting like there was never a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Fauci said.
This goes far beyond wishful thinking, and borders on lunacy and is delusional.
If the essential+ workforce can practice Their social distancing, then so too can the general pubic. It can be done without destroying an economy and the livelihood for many who may never recover. Fauci, in attempting to “completely protect the population”, may create a generational problem as a result. Is it worth it for a death toll that is far below most seasonal flu years.
Since all the estimates are “predictably” wrong and the experts were to allow a return to normal, it would destroy their expertise in relying on the models. I am getting the impression neither Fauci Or Birx even understand the models they are so fervently supporting. When asked specific questions to those models they dance around the question, never being specific. Quite like this person who substituted Italy for a question about Japan and couldn’t answer the question on factored-in projections.
https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1248419921555361792
This guy must be the one instructing Fauci and Birx. They all sound the same.
I cannot find a report of this quality on this subject. It is compendious.
Trump has made the mistake of rely on experts, and some MAGA twitter users, comparing this to the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1917. He’s used that same comparison many times. Is it the correct comparison. The better comparison is the Asian Flu of 1957. So why hasn’t that epidemic been considered. Because it doesn’t scare the crap out of people. Our times today much more reflect societies and medicine of the 1950’s than the early 1900’s.
Just look at this damn briefing. While waiting they are standing on the side, shoulder to shoulder. While on stage they keep their distances. So, they KNOW their policies are worthless, By their actions.
Just Fyi, while I was searching Fauci/Bill Gates, (Gates is big on vaccines) ran across this photo. Fauci in a group with George Soros. What’s that all about?
https://www.teaparty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/fauci-gates-600×458-1.jpg
Better photo this link: https://cdn.patriotssoapbox.com/2020/04/faucigatessr.png
The more Trump speaks we can learn one great lesson. Even Trump, with great instincts, will fall prey to the bureaucratic state and “parrot” exactly what THEY want. It’s a sad sight to see. No longer can he speak about the “Deep State”
He’s parroting their talking points when mentioning the grocery workers, who are the ONLY ones doing social distancing. Early on much was said about viruses on surfaces. There are a great deal of surfaces in grocery and convenience stores. All those refrigerator units have issues, but nothing said.
Dr. Shiva on Fauci: a “total front man.”
https://outragedpatriot.com/what-are-bill-gates-dr-fauci-who-and-cdc-planing-dr-shiva-has-the-horrifying-answer/
Bill Gates: Social gatherings “May not come back at all.” (Fauci channeling Gates?)…unless you have “widespread vaccinations”.
Sooo…. mandated vaccination, so you can return to ‘normal’, with permission?
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-until-vaccinated-social-gatherings-may-not-come-back-at-all/
Trump has been Conned Big Time and doesn’t even seem to realize it. There is NO way in hell that 2 million number can be right. The models themselves prove their own faulty conclusions. The figure of 240,000 Did have the mitigation baked in. So when they had to lower it to 80,000 and then 60.000 without a large increase in any kind of mitigation it says the “errors” in the model were “baked-in”. Since mitigation is fairly static then the original 2 million figure is also error prone. Birx keeps wanting everyone to believe that mitigation efforts are increasing exponentially and Trump has fell for it. Washington and California’s mitigation efforts were quite late yet Their numbers aren’t following the projections. In order for Birx to be right those two states would Have Had to mitigate much earlier.