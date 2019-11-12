Adam Schiff threatens Republicans who mention the whistleblower’s name

The whistleblower’s name is currently being wiped from the Internet and Facebook. The lawyer for the whistleblower/leaker, Mark Zaid, insists the whistleblower’s identity be kept secret and Schiff is working on that. Zaid has even threatened to use the power of government to dox some random guy named Rex who annoyed him.

Now we have Adam Schiff threatening Republicans if they dare mention the whistleblower’s name, which, reportedly is Eric Ciaramella.

If the House impeachment “inquiry” isn’t a star chamber, it’s hard to imagine what is. It’s a secret inquisition.

Byron York, the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor, shared a statement by Schiff warning Republicans to not mention the whistleblower’s name or discuss him.

Not only is the President kept from facing his original accuser, who appears to be in cahoots with Schiff and his comrades, but his name can’t be mentioned. Lavrentiy Beria would be in awe.

Byron York wrote in a tweet:

“Whistleblower started Trump-Ukraine matter, framed issue in way House Dems have adopted for impeachment,” York tweeted. “Now Chairman Schiff orders GOP: Do not talk about whistleblower in impeachment hearings. If you do, you’ll hear from Ethics Committee.”

The statement:

THE WHISTLEBLOWER MIGHT BE SEEKING DONATIONS ILLEGALLY

The whistleblower is a CIA agent who is “politically biased” and has worked with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Brennan, and all the other comrades.

Meanwhile, the whistleblower might have fundraised illicitly. There is now a complaint filed with the Inspector General by another whistleblower claiming the first whistleblower is fundraising illegally on GoFundMe.

Fox reported: The complaint, which was filed last week and obtained by Fox News, alleged the donations from roughly 6,000 individuals “clearly constitute” gifts to a current intelligence official that may be restricted because of the employee’s official position pursuant to 5 CFR 2635.203 and other statutes. To date, the GoFundMe has raised over $227,000.

The GoFundMe looks like a payoff, similar to the one Blasey Ford received. We aren’t saying it is. We don’t know. It’s just how it looks at the Sentinel.

One of the whistleblower’s attorneys, Andrew Bakaj, maintained that the fundraising has complied with the law. The office of ethics might say otherwise.