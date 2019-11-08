Adam Schiff’s rules for Republican witnesses are ridiculous

Shifty Adam Schiff has ridiculous questions that potential Republican witnesses will have to answer before Schiff will approve them as witnesses. Is Schiff going to reject anyone who disagrees? What is the point? According to the left-wing reporter for Politico, Kyle Cheney, it’s to keep the focus on the President and keep the hearings narrowly focused on impeachment, period.

NO DUE PROCESS

As Jim Jordan tweeted, Republicans only have until Saturday to request witnesses for ALL open hearings. Adam Schiff decides WHICH witnesses testify if any. Schiff decides WHEN witnesses testify, if at all. The President’s counsel is still excluded. Does this sound like due process?

SCHIFF’s questions are crucial because it shows how narrowly Democrats intend to keep the lens of their public impeachment hearings — it’s an early attempt to prevent a free-for-all and keep the focus on Trump’s actions. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 7, 2019

MARK MEADOWS POINTED TO THE ABSURDITY

Meadows tweeted, “Setting aside the absurdity of these restrictions—note that the Democrats won’t even be able to stay within their own parameters. ”

“The first two witnesses they’re calling have never even talked to POTUS. They have zero firsthand knowledge. How can they speak to his motive?”

Setting aside the absurdity of these restrictions—note that the Democrats won’t even be able to stay within their own parameters. The first two witnesses they’re calling have never even talked to POTUS. They have zero firsthand knowledge. How can they speak to his motive? https://t.co/sptDSPqCYb — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 7, 2019

JIM JORDAN IS NOW UNDER ATTACK

The Washington Examiner reports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy moved Rep. Jim Jordan to the House Intel Panel ahead of the public impeachment hearings next week.

Arizona Rep. Rick Crawford is stepping aside to let Jordan do the cross-examining next Wednesday when the testimony at a House Intel Hearing on Impeachment goes public.

As this goes down, resuscitated accusations against him have oddly popped up again. The claim is that he knew about a possibly sexually abusive doctor at the college where he coached in 1994.

A lawsuit by the referee said the doctor masturbated in front of him. The timing of this lawsuit is very interesting.

Jim Jordan has denied it again.

“Congressman Jordan never saw or heard of any kind of sexual abuse, and if he had he would’ve dealt with it. Multiple investigations have confirmed this simple fact,” Jordan’s communications director Ian Fury told the Daily Caller News Foundation.