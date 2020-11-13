Adam Shifty Is Baaack claiming a Biden probe degrades our democracy

HYPOCRISY, GASLIGHTING, LIES

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and notorious liar Adam Schiff say Republicans investigating a Biden administration would be obstruction of justice and degradation of our democracy. He also claimed it is a waste of people’s time.

First of all, this is not a democracy, it’s a Republic, and secondly, how hypocritical can you get?

And, how long before Joe sells us out to China, bankrupts us, floods our borders with unvetted foreigners, or maybe even starts another war?

Watch:

