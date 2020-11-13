MSM: no evidence of voter fraud no matter how much is uncovered

No matter how much evidence appears, the left-wing media will say there is no evidence.
SUPERCUT!
Media ignore evidence of voter fraud to claim 'no evidence' exists pic.twitter.com/ZJGZl0xDIq
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020
If there is airtight evidence the Dog Fart Media takes its direction from the CCP it’s their massive effort to smother evidence of voter fraud masterminded by the CCP and their Commiecrat puppets. Folks, this is not just a socialist takeover of the USA, its a coup against the American people to bring us under the heel of the CCP.
Sandra Smith attempts to cover-up her on screen arrogance. I’m not even sure what she is describing here. It sounds like she IS admitting it, then denying it.
https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1327303818053361664