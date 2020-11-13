Mayor: mobs aren’t a COV problem, it’s private gatherings

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets with the mob despite her own rules against mass gatherings. “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not,” she said, adding that people were wearing masks.

Actually, a lot of them kept removing them and some did not have any.

The mob needed “relief” and needed “to come together,” she said.

Lightfoot claimed they are now able to “use a surgeon’s knife” to sort out where the risk is. She says it is “in private gatherings.” Apparently, COVID doesn’t spread in large mobs, just in private gatherings.

How can anyone be proud of Chicago?

Watch:

.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.” pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020