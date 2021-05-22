Admin flying illegal alien minors into Tennessee in the middle of night



















As first reported by WRCB-TV, a video shows migrant (illegal aliens) children arriving late Saturday night at Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center. They were flown into the state! You can see them heading to board charter buses on the runway. in the video at the end

Tennessee’s governor and two senators want to know why.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the governor’s reports that at least four planes, filled with unaccompanied minors landed in Tennessee some in the middle of the night.

“Well, as we have been very clear about, children– our objective is to unite these unaccompanied children, children under the age of 18 with families, with sponsor families. So children traveling–we’re traveling through, have been traveling through Tennessee,” Psaki said. “They are simply on their way to unite with relatives and sponsors, to meet sponsors in the state, or just traveling through Tennessee until they reach another destination to unite with family members or legal sponsors. As you know, geographically, it’s right in a place where you know, there’s a lot of states around it so it’s a place where some flights have gone through as children are moving to other destinations.

This is what Barack Obama did, but he’s still running the country, isn’t he? He’s turning all our states blue. These are future, permanent Democrat voters.

Governor Bob Lee turned down Biden’s request to house illegal alien minors. The administration did it anyway.

Instead of sending a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, they should send them home.

Weeks ago, we declined the Biden Administration’s request to house unaccompanied minors & called on the administration to secure the border & stop scattering children across the country. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 20, 2021

Tennesseans deserve answers & they deserve them now. I have warned that Biden’s failure at the border would result in a systematic resettling of migrants in our communities. A new reality is happening in our country—every town is now a border town. https://t.co/u0RK3KD1jD — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 20, 2021

What is President Biden hiding? We have questions, and we want answers. @RepChuck pic.twitter.com/FtWc7EaBu3 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 20, 2021

Watch:

