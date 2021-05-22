Jewish man in LA ran for his life from pro-Palestinians screaming Allah Akbar



















A Jewish man ran for his life in Democrat-run Los Angeles as radicals in two cars waving a Palestine flag chased him, screamed Allah Akbar, and jeered at him. The man ran for his life and made it into his synagogue, slamming the door behind him. The cars took off.

He told Fox News it was his usual route and he was never afraid before.

“I’ve taken this route a million times and I’ve never been afraid,” he said. “I was waiting by the light for it to change and suddenly I saw a bunch of cars coming and I see out of the corner of my eye they were waving the Palestinian flag. They started speeding up and I heard them chanting ‘Allahu akbar.’ That’s when I started running for my life.”

He ran as fast as he could, praying.

“I was petrified,” he said. “I just kept thinking, ‘I’m a father of six and I want to come home to them tonight.’ I thought they were going to kill me. My mind was racing.”

This isn’t uncommon. It happens regularly on the city streets and throughout this country.

Thank the Democrats who are trashing Israel and Jews. Is this still America? Nice transformation.

Jews are being attacked all over the country and all Democrats can do is bash them. Bernie, Ilhan, Rashida, AOC, Cori, are very dangerous people

Los Angeles: Muslims in two cars who chased Jewish man on foot were screaming ‘Allahu akbar’ https://t.co/wNb5Avc6Te pic.twitter.com/UyQaDp3D3t — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) May 21, 2021

Los Angeles: Orthodox Jewish man chased by two cars waving ‘Palestinian’ flags https://t.co/G793DM3xLB pic.twitter.com/BqnzkbEAwE — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) May 19, 2021

Related

















