Admin Gave $50M to Anti-Israel, Anti-American Radicals

Today, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works gave a press conference about where some taxpayer money is going from the Inflation Reduction Act. Fifty Million dollars went to an extremely radical group, the Climate Justice Alliance. They are pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, anti-police, and anti-military, and they spend a lot of money protesting.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in the weekly Senate Republican Leadership press conference. She discussed oversight findings from the EPW Committee that revealed a $50 million grant was awarded from the EPA through the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to “Climate Justice Alliance,” a group that engages in pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic activities.

On the website, at the bottom, is a picture of the bulldozer that went through the fence when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. They have a rendering on their website that says, ‘Decolonize Palestine,’ and it has a picture of that same bulldozer going through that fence.”

They call it Palestine art. One of the pieces of ‘art’ says, “Abolish Prisons Everywhere.” It’s hardly art. They are just a series of signs.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse The Biden @EPA sent $50 million dollars to a far left activist group that glorifies Oct. 7. pic.twitter.com/MpPsK3Oij6 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) May 21, 2024

They are also anti-American.

They want to defund the police and the military; either they or their affiliates pursue very radical, drastic initiatives.

“So, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to care,” Capito said.

It’s not that they don’t care; they know and do it anyway. They’ve supported these far-left radicals since before Joe Biden, during the Barack Obama administration. They’re fine with radicals who do their bidding.

