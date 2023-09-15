Admin Hotfoots to Supreme Court for Government Control of Social Media

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would restrict the Biden administration’s contact with social media platforms and coordinate with the social media companies to remove opinions and information against their interests.

Justice Alito will allow them to justify their control of all social media. He’s buying time to consider the case. The lower court ruling is on hold until midnight. September 22.

The Administration Begs for Continued Spying and Manipulation Rights

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to stay an injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for Western Louisiana in July, which was partly upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

Prelogar called it “an unprecedented injunction” that “flouts bedrock principles of Article III, the First Amendment, and equity.”

[Equity is a Marxist tenet; equality is constitutional.]

“The implications of the Fifth Circuit’s holdings are startling,” Prelogar wrote. “The court imposed unprecedented limits on the ability of the President’s closest aides to use the bully pulpit to address matters of public concern, on the FBI’s ability to address threats to the Nation’s security, and on the CDC’s ability to relay public health information at platforms’ request.”

Prelogar said the ruling is “vastly overbroad,” saying that “it covers thousands of federal officers and employees, and it applies to communications with and about all social media platforms” regarding content moderation on such topics as national security and criminal matters.

“If allowed to take effect, the injunction would impose grave and irreparable harms on the government and the public,” she warned.

Late last week, the New Orleans-based appeals court narrowed most of that injunction but ordered the White House, the FBI, and top health officials not to “coerce or significantly encourage” social media companies to remove content the Biden administration considers to be misinformation, NBC News reports.

