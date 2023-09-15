Why the IRS Whistleblower Was Removed from the Hunter Probe

Gary Shapley, the IRS whistleblower who blew open the IRS investigation of Hunter Biden, said he was obstructed in his investigation by the DOJ officials. He was removed from the investigation abruptly.

The reason he was removed was revealed in testimony during the House Ways and Means Committee by Darrell Waldon, the IRS Special Agent in Charge of the criminal inquiry at the time.

According to Fox News, IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon told the House Ways and Means Committee in closed-door testimony on Friday that he suggested Shapley’s removal due to a “perceived” bias.

“So before I left the special agent in charge position, in February, I recommended to [IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf] that Gary Shapley be removed as the [supervisory special agent] from the Hunter Biden investigation, primarily due to what I perceived to be unsubstantiated allegations about motive, intent, bias,” Waldon said.

“And, again, my goal was to protect the integrity of the investigation and figure out a way forward.”

Shapley was removed when Waldon “perceived” “unsubstantiated” “bias.” Does anyone have a problem with that? This happened before Shapley was identified publicly, so it wasn’t public perception. Whose perceptions? The DOJ’s? Biden’s?

IRS investigators said the DOJ was refusing to let them interview key witnesses. and they tipped off the Bidens to possible searches.

Waldon denied playing a role in Shapley’s removal from the investigation, noting in his testimony that he was special agent in charge between “April of 2021 through February of 2023.”

“DOJ would communicate what their preference is, and then we would deliberate on that conversation,” he said generally about how decisions are made to reassign IRS investigators.

Waldon responded, “No,” when asked if he thought the investigation was being politicized. Although he characterized it as “sensitive.”

Shapley was limited:

Waldon backed Shapley’s claim that he protested that his investigatory duties in the probe were being limited.

“Yes. Or I should say at least of the things that they can ask in interviews is my general awareness,” Waldon said when asked if Shapley complained that he and his team were “limited in who they could interview.”

He also confirmed that there was “a discussion” about Shapley’s team being “restricted from requesting certain interviews of relatives of Hunter Biden” but did not recall any specific requests that were denied.

Bidens were off-limits during an investigation of Bidens. Waldon didn’t remove Shapley until after DOJ officials discussed it with him. Was the DOJ calling the shots to support Bidens? It looks that way, but will anyone do anything about it?

