Admin: It’s in our “best interests” to abandon Americans, happens all the time

















Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted two facts that should be concerning to all Americans: …the National Security Advisor said it’s “in our best interest” to ABANDON Americans. Then the Pentagon said this happens “all the time.” They have NO plan to get the TRAPPED Americans out – they just want to sweep this under the rug and hope we forget. COMPLETELY HEARTLESS!

It’s reportedly worse than heartless. The U.S. left wounded Afghan Special Operations soldiers in their hospital beds and disabled vets like one commander who has no legs. His wife is on the run being hunted by the Taliban while he waits for the terrorist executioners to come to his door.

Great planning Biden!

Jake Sullivan really has a lot of moxie saying Biden showed ‘leadership’ and it was “in our best interest” to abandon Americans [and all these people who helped us].

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden showed “leadership” by abandoning Americans. He claims leaving was “in the best interest” of those abandoned. pic.twitter.com/uh7prF32Pv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

Sullivan is talking about direct economic and military aid to the Taliban. He also won’t call them enemies.

Here is Jake Sullivan talking about giving aid directly to the Taliban This is ransom money pic.twitter.com/n0340uidAC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2021

Collaborating with the Taliban, the enemy, even to fight other jihadists, is the ultimate betrayal.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby claimed to leave people behind “happens all the time.” It can happen when the socialist/communist Democrats are in office. Benghazi comes to mind immediately.

Biden’s Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby: “We have Americans that get #stranded in countries all the time.” pic.twitter.com/VXH5vxAwlI — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 31, 2021

The Taliban are our enemies and they hate us. Of that, there is no doubt. ISIS-K, the new enemy, is the Taliban. They’re Pakistan Taliban. Al Qaeda is Taliban is ISIS-K is Hamas and all the rest of them, and they hate us. Taliban have a long, close relationship with Iran. They’re violent and they want to take over the world. Reports indicate they are going door-to-door executing people who supported Americans.

Related















