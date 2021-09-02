Lindsey Graham’s views are indistinguishable from the Left’s

















Joe Biden and his administration did enormous untold damage with his actions in Afghanistan. Tucker says one of the main proponents of the Afghanistan debacle is Lindsey Graham who agreed with Barack Obama that 35,000 troops should be sent to Afghanistan. He felt it was “worth the expenditures of blood and treasure” because of their “game plan.”

At other times, he said the US is on the verge of changing the world for the better in the region. If we don’t, we’ll lose our gains.

Graham said we were about to tear down the patriarchy.

Tucker makes a good point and you might want to watch this:

Lindsey Graham has been lying for a long time. pic.twitter.com/XPZeruJ6BO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 2, 2021

