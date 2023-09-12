Admin Looks To Protect Mussels That Could Put an End to Texas Buoys

The Biden administration is looking into passing a rule that would mandate migrants remain in the state they enter illegally, mainly Texas. It would also include New Mexico, Arizona, and California. They don’t want a Remain in Mexico policy, just a Remain in Texas and turn the state blue policy. It doesn’t stop there. Despite the thousands pouring into Texas, the Biden administration isn’t satisfied. They want the buoys blocking migrants removed.

They have a lawsuit in play, but they might have found a quicker way to get the buoys removed – mussels.

The administration is attempting to have two types of mussels declared endangered. The problem with it is they are found largely in the Rio Grande. The buoys would possibly have to be removed if they were declared endangered.

Rep. Jodey Arrington finds the timing very suspicious.

“The timing of this proposed rule is highly suspicious,” wrote Arrington. “On July 24, the Justice Department filed a complaint against the State of Texas for placing a floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grande River. The very next day, on July 25, the Service proposed a rule to list these mussel species.”

The rule targets the Salina Musket and Mexican fawnsfoot. They are found in the Rio Grande near Texas.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Rep. Arrington noted that they sat on the request for fourteen years, so why now?

Then there’s the illegal alien invasion problem.

“This action will not only impact the State of Texas’ ability to protect the border and its citizens but also the ability of the U.S Border Patrol to accomplish its mission of protecting the American people and safeguarding our borders,” wrote Arrington. “As you know, any federal or state actions that impact critical habitat, including border security operations, must go through a consultation process with the Service. This process can be lengthy and will most assuredly hamper vital daily border security operations.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

While Biden has failed to secure the border, he has no problem weaponizing the government to prevent states from doing so in his absence. Biden is more concerned about the habitat of the Mexican mussels than disrupting the operations of Mexican cartels.https://t.co/zZiW6KCRKM — Rep. Jodey Arrington (@RepArrington) September 9, 2023

Related