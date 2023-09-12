Meet the Media Clown World

For your early Tuesday morning enjoyment, we have Greg Kelly’s ‘Meet the Liars,’ if you want more, go to NewsmaxTV and the Greg Kelly show, which they update daily.

In the media clown world, reporters praise themselves for the wonderful job they do and the grand experience it all is as they collect their multi-million dollar salaries.

It’s no joke when the media becomes corrupt. The media tells people what to think, say and do. Only six companies own most legacy media, and three left-wing financial outfits run the West financial system — BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard. Clown World is not going away any time soon. Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Watch the Liars:

While Biden was in Vietnam, insane numbers of anonymous people were pouring through our borders. WHERE IS THE MEDIA???

These are the invaders coming through Panama. Panama warned us that terrorists are coming through this portal opened up by Secretary Mayorkas.

“Members of terrorist organizations and sanctioned parties have found their way into Panama, where they are not permitted to enter in the first place,” Panama Minister of Foreign Affairs Erika Mouynes wrote for Foreign Policy magazine. “Panama’s biometric identification measures have recognized and detained individuals linked to extremist groups attempting to pass through the country with migrants.”

America is being invaded. pic.twitter.com/M2q2GkJl29 — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) September 12, 2023

