Rep. Ken Buck Defends Joe Biden Again

Ken Buck has taken to defending Joe Biden again.

In an interview with former Biden Administration White House press secretary Jen Psaki, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) insists there is no evidence linking Joe Biden to his son’s illicit dealings. As for Speaker McCarthy’s calls to impeach Joe Biden for his illicit activities, Rep. Buck says he is just using it as a distraction.

Buck has been at odds with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on this issue and a number of others. He says the J6 prisoners are not abused in the prison, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has challenged him on this. She has been to the prison multiple times and says the conditions are poor and illegal.

During the interview with Rep. Buck, Jen Psaki noted a video on X posted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), calling for an impeachment inquiry.

In the video posted online last month, Greene said she won’t support any measure to fund the government before a Sept. 30 deadline until the House votes to begin an impeachment inquiry into the president formally. Greene, however, shifted her tone in a post to X last weekend: “Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.”

Buck thinks her timeline is absurd and rejected the idea, noting that Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden just days after he was sworn in. “The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” Buck said.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now,” the House Freedom Caucus member told Psaki. “And it is really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you.”

Buck also authored a letter defending the Biden Department of Justice’s one-sided prosecution of the January 6 defendants, which shocked Rep. Greene.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 5, 2023

If Rep. Buck doesn’t think Joe Biden is involved in illicit dealings with his son, Hunter, what about the open borders and the invasion of our country?

Sen. Lankford just presented an alarming report of an infiltration of ISIS and criminal Chinese gangs working with the Mexican cartels. Isn’t this the issue that should be addressed?

Rep. Lankford said in his state of Oklahoma alone, they had 15,000 Chinese nationals come in in one year. Law enforcement advised him that many are in Chinese drug gangs tied to Mexico. He said he has 10,000 from Mauritania, which is an ISIS hotbed, and an ISIS trafficker has trafficked people from Mauritania into Oklahoma. That’s only one state.

Is Donald Trump the only person fighting for borders?

