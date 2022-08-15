Admin & Media Depict GOP as White Supremacists & Anti-Government

The white supremacy lies continue unabated in the media. DHS and the FBI released a joint terrorism bulletin after the Mar-a-Lago raid. They warned of domestic terrorism and tied it to Donald Trump. The New York Times is publishing articles about right-wing terrorists, and TV hosts are pushing white supremacy.

They have one right-wing lunatic try to shoot up an FBI headquarters, and it’s enough evidence for the administration and the media to launch a full-court press against the GOP. No one is talking about Antifa or Black Lives Matter any longer, and they won’t talk about the Stalinist raid on a former president.

Rep. @BarbaraLeeSays decries Republicans denouncing the FBI's raid on Trump: "Hate speech leads to hate violence. We know that the No. 1 national security threat is domestic terrorism, which is fueled by white supremacy … It’s almost like anarchy." pic.twitter.com/CDgS9wtUDO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2022

We can’t speak against the FBI. According to the media, it’s dangerous. With this push, the corrupt media will silence people, especially Republicans. This had to be in the plan. The totalitarian Democrats win with this because they have the media. People don’t pay attention or research.

It’s deeply troubling. These government agencies are politicized and weaponized and Democrats are pretending they are the good guys.

SUPERCUT! Media: "Dangerous" for anyone to critique our totally upstanding FBI pic.twitter.com/uo2MBGXSJN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2022

Here’s the rest of the plan – paint all Republicans as anti-government. It’s a full-court press.

CNN’s @brianstelter on criticisms of the IRS planning to seize another $124 billion from lower- and middle-class Americans: “MAGA media’s hatred of government is reaching a new high” pic.twitter.com/ghUtkM0WH7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2022

Stelter made up a transparent lie that women are dying over abortion. And CNN wonders why their ratings are getting worse. So much for CNN going back to reporting news honestly.

Jezebel EIC @LEBassett: “Roe v. Wade was just overturned a couple of months ago, and horror stories are pouring out of women bleeding out on tables, doctors trying to figure out how long to wait before a woman is dying enough to give her an abortion.” pic.twitter.com/jwQG3Z0sqj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2022

We are completely opposed to the way Republicans and Conservatives are treating the fabulous FBI, especially the leadership. We fully support them here at the Sentinel. And we just love Merrick’s sense of style.

