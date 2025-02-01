Trump Administration Fires Sen. Warren’s Puppet in the CFPB

President Donald Trump removed Rohit Chopra from his position as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on February 1, 2025. He is Sen. Warren’s puppet.

Chopra is allegedly victorious against corporate malpractices like junk fees and predatory lending. They collected billions in consumer refunds. Some Republicans contend the agency bullies corporations and exports money from them.

Chopra does whatever socialist Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants. It’s her agency, her invention, and her call. The agency operates without oversight and has an unlimited budget.

Some Republicans believed the agency was illegal. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not an unconstitutional agency. Now, Congress is stuck with it.

Director Rohit Chopra is regularly accused of operating illegally. Elizabeth Warren’s chosen director, Rohit Chopra, does whatever he wants.

As Dodd-Frank legislation demanded, Federal Reserve earnings are to be used to fund the CFPB. However, the Federal Reserve has been losing money since September 2022.

He’s spending money as he pleases, although the statute requires the money only come from proceeds.

That is illegal.

Below is an example of Rohit’s cooperation. As Sen. Kennedy tried to get some accountability, Rohit arrogantly refused to explain himself. He would only say he was right; Sen. Kennedy was wrong. He kept saying he was happy to discuss it with him and then wouldn’t answer a question.

“How are you entitled to any money right now?” Kennedy asked. “The Federal Reserve doesn’t have any earnings.”

“I know you don’t like to hear this, but the law is the law. You’ve been operating illegally,” he said.

Watch for Rohit’s answer. It’s unbelievable.

