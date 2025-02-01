Sen. Warren Rails Against the Firing of IGs

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren is upset about the purge of the Inspectors General, who didn’t fulfill their mission or root out waste and corruption. We now know that the government had secret departments within government, answerable to no one, where they shoveled taxpayer money for politicians to spend on their private agendas. In two weeks, DOGE has found much of it, and Donald Trump is stopping it. The cuts are coming.

Elon Musk has his code breakers going through every code, 24/7, looking for the wasted trillions. The secret wild spending and waste has gone on for fifty years and became extremely dangerous in the Obama era. Biden’s administration went too far, and it became more obvious to the general public.

The IGs have not done their jobs. We need serious people in these positions. Donald Trump didn’t fire all of them, just most.

As for Warren, she has her own agency, the Consumer Protection Agency. The senator from Massachusetts uses the rogue concoction to bully and fleece private companies and banks under the guise of protecting the consumer. She is a socialist and has no use for capitalism.

The firing of IGs is part of a much broader plan to reduce the size of government and redefine its mission. It must be done. We face an existential threat if we don’t.

Late Friday night, Donald Trump fired over a dozen independent inspectors general whose job it is to root out government fraud and abuse. This action will pave the way for widespread corruption. pic.twitter.com/3IoCmOPl4x — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 31, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email