Bashar al-Assad’s First Statement Since the Fall of Damascus

NBC News posted quotes from Bashar al-Assad on a telegram channel. It is his first statement. They did not verify the channel.

Assad said that as rebel forces swept through the city, he moved north to Lattakia in coordination with Russian allies “to oversee combat operations.” It was at the nearby Hmeimim airbase when “it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen.”

Assad said that with no viable means of leaving the base, which was under intensified drone strikes, Moscow requested an immediate evacuation to Russia that evening.

“This took place a day after the fall of Damascus,” he said.

The Terrorists Control Syria

The U.S. embassy in Damascus has advised Americans to leave Syria, citing the volatile and unpredictable security situation, with ongoing armed conflict and "terrorism throughout the country." The embassy closed in 2012. They issued a statement on X, warning U.S. citizens who cannot depart to prepare "contingency plans for emergency situations." The statement also emphasized that the U.S. government is unable to offer routine or emergency consular services and instructed "U.S. citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance to depart should contact the U.S. Embassy in the country they plan to enter." The post follows a surge in violence across Syria.

