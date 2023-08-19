Admin’s Auctioning Border Wall Parts to Keep the Border Open

Opinion in this article.

The Biden administration is auctioning off millions of dollars worth of unused parts from former President Trump’s border wall for peanuts. The Biden government is doing an end-run around pending legislation in Congress, the New York Post reports.

The administration doesn’t want to stem the migrant crisis. So they are going for a quick sale of the remaining parts. I don’t know how you could interpret it any other way. Read on…

Last month a Democrat Senate passed a Republican-sponsored bill to force Biden to stem the worsening migrant crisis by extending the wall. Up to $300 million worth of taxpayer-funded wall components have been left to rot. The bill requires the administration to use them.

So, what do Joe Biden and his staff do? They arrange to sell all the parts dirt cheap. This way, they don’t have to build a wall to stem the worsening border crisis, as a new law dictates.

The goal is the transformation of the nation with unvetted people from the Third World. The overwhleming majority will vote only Democrat and turn us into Venezuela. The evidence for this is the tyrannical, dictatorial rules this administration has passed or attempted to pass.

“This sale is a wasteful and ludicrous decision by the Biden administration that only serves as further proof they have no shame,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the bill’s sponsor, told The Post — denouncing the move as “outrageous, behind-the-scenes maneuvering.”

“Leaving the border open to terrorists while selling border security materials at a loss is Bidenomics in a nutshell,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a co-sponsor.

“The pennies made from selling the border wall will not be enough to pay the families who suffer from a criminal act committed by someone who crossed our open borders during the Biden administration,” railed Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford.

The Biden Democrat government auctioned off $2 million worth of steel square structural tubes for $154,000. Two more auctions are scheduled for Aug. 23rd and 30th via Gov.Planet.

