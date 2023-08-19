Google Will Bar All Independent Media from Search Results

Google has partnered with the UN, WHO, and other globalist organizations with a new fact-checking [censorship] tool, according to LaToya Drake, head of Google News Lab, as we reported.

Google News Lab is “a team within the Google News Initiative whose mission is to collaborate with journalists to fight misinformation” and other things. And the Google News Initiative (“GNI”) “works with publishers and journalists to fight misinformation.”

They appear to be the new Trusted News Initiative or GDI.

As Expose-news reported, if you go to the ‘About’ page and click on partners, there are no lists of partners, just more articles about what journalists are doing.

Their partners are every mainstream media corporation in the Trusted News Initiative and more. If you like a site and it doesn’t mindlessly repeat the narrative, bookmark it because it is likely that Google will bury it.

Global Research found the Google partners here, as we reported. After you look at this sampling of what is involved in getting into a Google search, you will understand that they are eliminating all of the mainstream media’s competition. We are becoming Maoist China when it comes to speech. Google is destroying the First Amendment.

Google is partnered with Maoist collaborators in the WHO and UN.

Prove me wrong.

A Swiss software engineer linked to the tools.

Their partners are the:

•United Nations (UN)

•World Health Organization (WHO)https://t.co/gykx9DpkDW — Dejan (@georgievdejan) August 9, 2023

GNI uses fact-checking tools, but it’s like all leftist fact-checkers; the tools use broad, vague, and subjective definitions aimed at censorship. The following are samples.

Google News Policies

Our content and behavior policies help ensure a positive experience for our users and publishing partners. To be eligible to appear in Google News or news surfaces, content should follow best practices for article pages. Content shouldn’t violate Google Search’s overall policies or these policies for Search features:

Dangerous content

Deceptive practices

Harassing content

Hateful content

Manipulated media

Medical content

Terrorist content

Sexually explicit content

Violence & gore

Vulgar language & profanity

Learn more about these content policies for Google Search.

~~~

For example, here are their policies for “search” features :

Search features policies

These policies apply to many of our search features. Even though these features and the content within them is automatically generated, as with web results, how they’re presented might be interpreted as having greater quality or credibility than web results. We also don’t want predictive or refinement features to unexpectedly shock or offend people.

Search features covered by these policies include panels, carousels, enhancements to web listings (such as through structured data), predictive and refinement features, and results and features spoken aloud. These policies don’t apply to web results.

Advertisements

We don’t allow content that primarily advertises products or services, which includes direct calls to purchase, links to other websites, company contact information, and other promotional tactics. We don’t allow sponsored content that’s concealed or misrepresented as independent content.

Dangerous content

We don’t allow content that could directly facilitate serious and immediate harm to people or animals. This includes, but isn’t limited to, dangerous goods, services, or activities, and self-harm, such as mutilation, eating disorders, or drug abuse.

Deceptive practices

We don’t allow content or accounts that impersonate any person or organization, misrepresent or hide ownership or primary purpose, or engage in false or coordinated behavior to deceive, defraud, or mislead. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Misrepresentation or concealment of country of origin, government or political interest group affiliation.

Directing content to users in another country under false premises.

Working together in ways that conceal or misrepresent information about relationships or editorial independence.

This policy doesn’t cover content with certain artistic, educational, historical, documentary, or scientific considerations, or other substantial benefits to the public.

Harassing content

We don’t allow harassment, bullying, or threatening content. This includes, but isn’t limited to, content which might:

Single someone out for malicious abuse.

Threaten someone with serious harm.

Sexualize someone in an unwanted way.

Expose private information of someone that could be used to carry out threats.

Disparage or belittle victims of violence or tragedy.

Deny an atrocity.

Cause harassment in other ways.

Hateful content

We don’t allow content that promotes or condones violence, promotes discrimination, disparages or has the primary purpose of inciting hatred against a group. This includes, but isn’t limited to, targeting on the basis of race, ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that’s associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization (like refugee status, immigration status, caste, the impoverished, and the homeless).

Manipulated media

We don’t allow audio, video, or image content that’s been manipulated to deceive, defraud, or mislead by means of creating a representation of actions or events that verifiably didn’t take place. This includes if such content would cause a reasonable person to have a fundamentally different understanding or impression, such that it might cause significant harm to groups or individuals, or significantly undermine participation or trust in electoral or civic processes.

[It sounds like satire is out]

Medical content

We don’t allow content that contradicts or runs contrary to scientific or medical consensus and evidence-based best practices.

Regulated goods

​We don’t allow content that primarily facilitates the promotion or sale of regulated goods and services such as alcohol, gambling, pharmaceuticals, unapproved supplements, tobacco, fireworks, weapons, or health and medical devices.

Sexually explicit content

We don’t allow content that contains nudity, graphic sex acts, or sexually explicit material. Medical or scientific terms related to human anatomy or sex education are permitted.

Terrorist content

We don’t allow content that promotes terrorist or extremist acts, which includes recruitment, inciting violence, or the celebration of terrorist attacks.

Violence & gore

We don’t allow violent or gory content that’s primarily intended to be shocking, sensational, or gratuitous.

Vulgar language & profanity

We don’t allow obscenities or profanities that are primarily intended to be shocking, sensational, or gratuitous.

~~~

They’re Mad With Power

Why Google should be broken up & tossed in the trash. Google Announces Worldwide BAN on Independent Media From Search Results https://t.co/gFZYpLxvKx — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 18, 2023

Related