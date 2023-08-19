Shocking Details of the Michigan Voter Fraud Investigation

In an action alert from ACT for America, we discovered some shocking details about the stunning Muskegon, Michigan Investigation.

On October 8, 2020, just a month before the election, Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed at least 8,000-10,000 suspect voter registration applications being dropped off.

Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Young reported their concerns to the Muskegon Police Department. The subsequent investigation led to the formation of an investigative task force. The investigation was based on reports that multiple voter registration forms had suspicious qualities, such as repeated handwriting, invalid addresses, erroneous phone numbers, and mismatched signatures.

One of the most notable aspects of this case was the allegation that an organization named “GBI Strategies,” a Tennessee-based group heavily connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaigns, was implicated in the suspicious voter registration activity.

The investigative report suggested that this group had been operating since 2014 and was involved in various election-related activities, including campaigns for Democratic candidates and committees. Notably, the report indicated that this organization had been paid substantial sums of money for its services, raising concerns about the nature of its involvement.

The suspect who delivered up to 10,000 suspected voter registrations to the clerk’s office in one day, who identified herself as Brianna Hawkins, claimed to be paid for finding unregistered voters and assisting them in registering or obtaining absentee ballots.

She received $1150 a week, had a free rental car, and reloadable pay cards.

A police raid found dozens of burner phones, hundreds of pre-paid payment cards, and legal automatic weapons and silencers.

Biden won this county by only 510 votes.

The investigation expanded beyond this county. Dana Nessel kept it quiet and only recently confirmed it. The case was handed over to the weaponized leftist FBI.

Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, a former Secretary of State, expressed her concerns, estimating that upwards of 800,000 ballot applications were sent to individuals who did not meet the qualifications to vote in Michigan.

Her claims encompassed cases of individuals who had moved, passed away, or were underage or non-citizens, even reaching those who had relocated out of state. These applications, if returned, could potentially trigger the issuance of live ballots to these addresses by election clerks.

Johnson further highlighted that both the ballot applications and the live ballots were not rigorously scrutinized for signature matches due to the alleged guidance of Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who purportedly instructed clerks to assume that signatures were a match unlawfully.

Interestingly, in Michigan, Trump secured victory by 15,000 votes in 2016, starkly contrasting his suspicious loss to Joe Biden by a margin of 150,000 votes four years later. This disparity is especially notable given that Trump increased his vote share in neighboring Ohio.

Adding to the complexity, 16 Trump Presidential electors in Michigan are currently undergoing prosecution by the state’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, who has been labeled ‘far-left’ by some observers. Nessel claims that these electors ‘fraudulently’ believed in the presence of systemic voter fraud that was allegedly being inadequately investigated.

Trump lost Muskegon County by only 510 votes. Was there an audit?

Democrats reportedly voted 67% ‘Absentee’ compared to 32% of Republicans. As Democrats work very hard to ‘find’ unregistered voters and register them for absentee, combined with switching all Dem voters over to ‘absentee,’ it makes it very hard to spot ballot stuffing, harvesting, and trafficking election fraud.

If it weren’t for an honest election clerk and a brassy Democrat operative who overplayed their hand, this fraud might not have been detected.

Watch this somewhat relevant clip. It makes one wonder if they went from complaining to using it:

