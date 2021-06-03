Admiral Giroir suggests Fauci’s a liar but some media act like nothing happened



















Admiral Brett Giroir was on Fox News this morning and made it clear that Fauci’s statements about COV coming from nature with “no evidence” of a pattern of mutation were “completely false.”

He didn’t say he knew for certain it didn’t come from nature, just that the man-made argument should be considered.

THE MEDIA LIARS

Fox is reporting the truth about Fauci’s emails but most are not. Morning Joe is a complete joke and so is CNN. They are simply activists.

Morning Joe Q’s to Fauci: — Did you think lab leak theory was a “conspiracy theory”?

— What do you think now about the lab-leak theory?

— Which theory has more evidence?

— Why isn’t China cooperating w/ investigations?

— What’s your Covid forecast for the summer? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

CNN’s interview w/ Fauci this AM: 10 questions about Covid/vaccines

3 question about emails (John Berman almost apologized for getting into it) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

IT’S NOT JUST THE MEDIA

It isn’t just the media. When the former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Vanity Fair that the virus might have come from a lab leak, he received death threats from fellow scientists.

But for most of the past year, the lab-leak scenario was treated not simply as unlikely or even inaccurate but as morally out-of-bounds.

In late March, former Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN that he believed COVID-19 had originated in a lab. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told Vanity Fair. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”

This is insane. Dishonesty is the Democrat value we are supposed to adhere to.

The White House reacted and might not be supporting him.

