Admiral Giroir suggests Fauci’s a liar but some media act like nothing happened

Admiral Brett Giroir was on Fox News this morning and made it clear that Fauci’s statements about COV coming from nature with “no evidence” of a pattern of mutation were “completely false.”
He didn’t say he knew for certain it didn’t come from nature, just that the man-made argument should be considered.
THE MEDIA LIARS
Fox is reporting the truth about Fauci’s emails but most are not. Morning Joe is a complete joke and so is CNN. They are simply activists.
Morning Joe Q’s to Fauci:
— Did you think lab leak theory was a “conspiracy theory”?
— What do you think now about the lab-leak theory?
— Which theory has more evidence?
— Why isn’t China cooperating w/ investigations?
— What’s your Covid forecast for the summer?
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021
CNN’s interview w/ Fauci this AM:
10 questions about Covid/vaccines
3 question about emails (John Berman almost apologized for getting into it)
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021
IT’S NOT JUST THE MEDIA
It isn’t just the media. When the former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Vanity Fair that the virus might have come from a lab leak, he received death threats from fellow scientists.
But for most of the past year, the lab-leak scenario was treated not simply as unlikely or even inaccurate but as morally out-of-bounds.
In late March, former Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN that he believed COVID-19 had originated in a lab. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told Vanity Fair. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”
This is insane. Dishonesty is the Democrat value we are supposed to adhere to.
The White House reacted and might not be supporting him.
The Government and the Media are run by the certifiably insane. I used to think it was something in the water, but the way the Government is pushing vaccines, maybe it’s something in vaccines? We know that that growth harmones in food has been bad, but Government refuses to ban the practice. The Government should be protecting The People, not making the Rich and Powerful even more Rich and Powerful. If Democrats are not swept out of office in the 2021 and 2022 elections, then there is no doubt in my mind that elections in America are a fraud. Even Big Blue City Liberals won’t own up to voting Democrat anymore. Their wallets are telling them Democrats can’t Govern and they are fleeing to Red States. That’s just a clearly observable Fact!
Demographic specific virus? Always, manmade, altered, Batman and Batwoman in the lab.
Something is up if Giroir is finally speaking out. Where was he when we needed him? Does he want to pretend he is on the right side now? Look at this phony, how does one become an admiral and never serve in the Navy?
We knew a year ago that there was no evidence of mutation in nature. We knew a year ago that there was evidence in the structure that it was synthesized. So this phony comes out now a year later to tell us what we already knew?